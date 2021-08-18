Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.53 billion 0.46 -$711.46 million N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 6.33 -$13.81 million $1.86 12.18

Plymouth Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT -57.47% -29.27% -3.93% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.58% -5.66% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Brookfield Property REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.