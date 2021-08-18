Head-To-Head Contrast: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% Bumble N/A -2.39% -1.56%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.47%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 16.54 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -33.76 Bumble $488.94 million 12.50 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

