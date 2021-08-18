Head to Head Review: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

80.3% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.42 -$68.46 million $0.59 10.51 PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EZCORP and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.45%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats PLBY Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

