Head to Head Review: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 30.69 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -954.53

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

