Head to Head Survey: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $74.01, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.64 $64.81 million $2.16 18.29 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.25 $64.02 million $2.26 35.40

TriCo Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triumph Bancorp. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.06% 1.32% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

