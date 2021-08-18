Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $130.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.60 million and the lowest is $127.91 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $564.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.