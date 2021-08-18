Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 20,087 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

