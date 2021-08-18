Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $4.07 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $735,400.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

