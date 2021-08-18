Helex Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Helex has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $8,218.73 and $2,500.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Helex Profile

HLX is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.