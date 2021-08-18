Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLTOY. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

