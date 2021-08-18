HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLFFF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

