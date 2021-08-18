Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 15% This Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,768,857 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

