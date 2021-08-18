Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.33 ($118.04).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

