Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.33 ($118.04).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

