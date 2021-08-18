Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.73 ($118.51).

Several research firms recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

