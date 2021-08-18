Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.95 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00009281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $19.95 million and $2.38 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

