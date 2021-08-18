Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.38 million and $111,663.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

