HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

