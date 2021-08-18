Hiblocks 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $44.90 million and $3.63 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00151631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.15 or 0.99991255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00891998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

