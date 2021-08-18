Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 505,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

