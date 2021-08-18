Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,770 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

