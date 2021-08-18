Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 21,780 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2,420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.