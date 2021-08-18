Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $421.78 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

