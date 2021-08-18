Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

