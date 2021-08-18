Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

