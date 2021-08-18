Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.31 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,403 shares of company stock worth $84,036,641 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

