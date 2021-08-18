Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after buying an additional 614,694 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

