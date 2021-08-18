Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

