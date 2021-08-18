Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $268.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $273.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.