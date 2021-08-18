Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

