Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.