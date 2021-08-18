Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

