Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $357.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,076 shares of company stock worth $150,111,065. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

