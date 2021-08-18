Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,936,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

