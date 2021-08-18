Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
