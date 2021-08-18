Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $909.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $882.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

