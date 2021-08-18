Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

