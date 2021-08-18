Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,889,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

