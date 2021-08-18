Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

