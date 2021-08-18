Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $635.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

