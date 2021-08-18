Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.