Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

