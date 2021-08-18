Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -169.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.