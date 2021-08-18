Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

