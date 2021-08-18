Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.