HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 14,984,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

