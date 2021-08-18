HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 23,262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,262 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.10. 9,346,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

