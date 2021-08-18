Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $753.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.70 million to $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.96. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.