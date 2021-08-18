Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post sales of $424.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTH. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,435,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

