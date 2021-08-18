Hive (HIVE) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $179.93 million and $10.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001522 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001281 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,871,215 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

